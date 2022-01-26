Octomom’s Kids Have Grown Up Before Our Eyes: A Look Back at Photos of Them Then and Now

Nadya Suleman has her hands full after welcoming 14 children, but the media personality widely known as “Octomom” is proving she’s up for the task.

She gained international attention in 2009 by giving birth to octuplets, six boys and two girls conceived via in vitro fertilization, a feat that earned her a spot in the Guinness World of Records. By that point, she already had six other children.

“They’re the only surviving eight octuplets in the history of mankind,” Nadya, who also goes by the name Natalie Suleman on Instagram, told The New York Times in a rare 2018 interview following their delivery in Bellflower, California.

During her interview, the Fullerton native detailed raising her 14 vegan children in a three-bedroom townhouse in California, revealing her kids loved to help with cooking for the family and all made an effort to keep their home tidy.

Her children Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua, Aidan, Isaiah, Noah, Josiah, Makai, Jeremiah, Maliyah, Nariyah and Caleb have now grown up quite a bit. Fans are surprised that Nadya’s octuplets are officially turning 13 on January 26, 2022.

Last year, she gushed over her youngest kids on their 12th birthday and praised them for having great character.

“Happy 12th birthday to 8 of the most kind, caring, and respectful kids I have ever known,” the proud mom wrote. “Your compassion for all living things and value of humbly serving others is the definition of love.”

Nadya continued her tribute message, “You make my heart full, and have blessed our lives abundantly. I am honored to be your mother. I love you Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai. I know grandma would be incredibly proud and is lovingly looking down upon you from above.”

For her girls in particular, the aspiring author has made sure to instill them with a valuable message: to love themselves from within. “No matter how beautiful on the outside, inner beauty is what counts the most,” Nadya wrote in April 2021 prior to announcing that she is still working on a candid and captivating new memoir.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Octomom’s kids then and now!