Jen Harley Shares Cryptic Messages After Ronnie Speaks Out Post-Arrest

Jen Harley shared several cryptic messages after ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, spoke out following his arrest.

“PSA who needs to hear this … As you can see, even to this day, the abuse never ends,” the real estate agent, 33, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 26. “This is your chance, get out now. RUN! Do not let someone make you feel like it is your fault for their actions!! I promise you it will only get worse.” In a separate Story, she shared a quote that read, “Don’t match anyone’s trash energy. Maintain yours so you can attract that which aligns with you.”

The posts came after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, and Matos spoke out following his domestic violence arrest on Thursday, April 22.

“I am grateful for all of my real friends! Thank you for being by my [side] the last few week[s]. I take all experiences as lessons,” Ortiz-Magro wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, April 26. “You learn who really cares about you when you’re down and out and [then] you see who doesn’t!”

Matos, for her part, later clarified that she and her boyfriend are “fine” while addressing rumors. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” she wrote amid his legal trouble in Los Angeles, California. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

“I don’t think it’s fair people are using false accusations to gain attention,” she continued. “Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy, please. Thanks for all your support.”

Hours after learning of Ortiz-Magro’s brush with the law, Harley reacted to the news on social media. “I want my baby home,” she said. In a separate post, she shared a photo cuddling her daughter, Ariana Skye, whom she shares with Ortiz-Magro. “Can’t drive home like this, but I’ll hold her as long as she needs it.”

A source told Us Weekly that “his daughter was with him” during the alleged incident “as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now.” In Touch confirmed Ortiz-Magro has since been released after posting the $100,000 bond.

The mom of two — who also has a son from a previous relationship — opened up about her on-and-off relationship with Ortiz-Magro and said she hopes they can coparent “peacefully” one day.

“We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts,” Harley exclusively told In Touch in April 2020. “I’m just ready for all of it to be over.”

When elaborating on why they ultimately didn’t work out, she candidly shared, “Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. … We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.