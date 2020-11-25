All in the family! The cast of Jersey Shore is “happy” for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro following his split from Jen Harley. “We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told Us Weekly. “We call it ‘stable Ronnie.’”

“It’s good to see a happy, funny Ronnie on TV because [he’s] tons of fun,” Mike, 38, continued about his pal, 34, in November ahead of the season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ron and on-and-off girlfriend Jen ended things for good in September 2019 after a drama-fueled relationship. The pair share 2-year-old daughter Ariana, and Jen told In Touch in April she hopes one day they can “coparent peacefully.”

The MTV star has since moved on with girlfriend Saffire Matos. As for Jen, the realtor shared a photo cuddling a new man during her birthday celebration in Miami in October.

Vinny Guadagnino also gushed over Ronnie’s new chapter. “I’m happy [that] he’s happy. That man has definitely turned his life around,” the keto guido added. “And that’s the biggest highlight of this next season is Ronnie was, like, present and there. That man showed up. … We’ve seen Ronnie go through a lot of struggles.”

The Bronx native is fully aware of the 180-degree change he’s made since 2019. He exclusively told In Touch in November things are “really good,” and he’s “in the happiest place” he’s “ever been” in his life.

“I feel like I’ve finally come to a place in my life where I’m happy and I’m content with everything that’s going on around me,” Ron explained. “I’m very blessed that I have my roommates. You know, we get another season of Jersey Shore. I have a beautiful girlfriend. My daughter’s healthy, she’s growing. I get to have a relationship with her.”

He went Instagram official as a couple with the eyelash technician on October 29 as he shared a PDA-packed photo of the pair on vacation in Puerto Rico. Ronnie dished that his daughter not only “met” his new lady, but the toddler absolutely “loves” Saffire. “I think she likes her better than me, which kind of weirds me out a little bit. But I think that’s also a great thing, you know, at the same time,” he added about their sweet bond.

Ronnie will always have his Jersey Shore family cheering him on!