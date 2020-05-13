Sad without her little girl. Jersey Shore alum Jen Harley hinted she’s missing her daughter, Ariana, while she is with her dad, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“The insomnia is real tonight,” the 33-year-old wrote via Instagram Story in the early hours of Wednesday, May 13. “Need my lovey love,” the brunette beauty added with a two hearts emoji. Although Jen may be lonesome without the 2-year-old, Ronnie, 34, appeared to be loving his quality time with the tot.

Courtesy of Jen Harley/Instagram

That same day, the reality star shared a photo of himself relaxing in bed with the child. Ariana can be seen chilling in her pajamas while sucking on her pacifier. With a timestamp of 7:51 a.m., Ronnie added an “early bird” graphic and a “best friends” design to the picture.

Ronnie reunited with Ariana on May 4 after “months” apart, Jen exclusively told In Touch. The MTV personality was prohibited from contacting her or Jen after she was issued a protection order against the father in November 2019. The drastic measure came as a result of an altercation that took place in October 2019 between the coparents.

At the time, Ronnie was taken into police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was forbidden from seeing his daughter until the exes “modified” their agreement in court, Jen told In Touch.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

On May 1, Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, shared. As punishment, Ronnie must complete 30 days of community service, 36 months of probation and pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which helps families struggling with domestic violence, and complete a domestic violence course. Finally, the dad must maintain appropriate contact with Jen and Ariana.

Jen appeared to agree with the court ruling, stating she hopes the former couple can “coparent peacefully,” going forward, she told In Touch. Since Ronnie reunited with his little girl, they appear to be off to a good start.