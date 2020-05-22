Fit for a princess! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gave his Instagram followers a tour of daughter Ariana’s bedroom after having a fun day together on Thursday, May 21. It looks like the MTV personality, 34, made the perfect space for his 2-year-old.

In the clip, fans can see the little girl’s pale pink walls paired with pink and gray fur accents, along with a Shabby chic style dresser. The proud dad panned the camera to his daughter, who was watching Frozen on TV and drinking from her sippy cup, while relaxing on a large stuffed bunny rabbit. “It has begun!” Ronnie captioned the video with a Frozen-themed sticker.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Earlier in the day, the reality star shared several videos of him and the happy kid spending some quality time together. “She’s back!” the influencer wrote on a video of the curly-haired girl in her car seat. He later added several videos of Ariana playing with bubbles and running around the backyard in her diaper. In the background of the adorable clip, the former Shore Store employee can be heard giggling while watching his daughter play.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

It looks like Ronnie is cherishing every moment with the toddler. The father of one reunited with Ariana on May 4 after spending “months” apart, Ronnie’s ex Jen Harley exclusively told In Touch. The New York native was forbidden from contacting her or Jen after the mother was issued a protection order against the “Famously Single” alum in November 2019. The drastic measure was the result of an altercation that took place between the coparents in October 2019.

Following the incident, the dad was taken into police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was not allowed to see his daughter until the exes “modified” their agreement in court, Jen told In Touch.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Months later, Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, told In Touch in a statement on May 1. Sammi Giancola’s ex was sentenced to 30 days of community service, 36 months of probation and ordered to pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which helps families struggling with domestic violence, and complete a domestic violence course. Finally, the dad must maintain peaceful contact with Jen and Ariana.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

So far, everything seems to be going well for Ronnie now that he has his daughter back in his life.