Ready for work. Jersey Shore star and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley celebrated getting her real estate license in the best way she knows how — with a photo shoot! The 32-year-old posed for cameras in a pair of Christian Louboutin heels on Monday, January 27.

The mom of two stood outside a lavish Las Vegas home to celebrate her accomplishment wearing an all-black pant suit. In some of the photos, she cuddled up next to her daughter, Ariana Sky.

Back on January 15, Jen took to Instagram to share the news. “I bought my first house when I was 21 years old! I have owned seven properties and have made the majority of my income off of real estate the last three years!” she wrote on photos of her new listing. “I have a system that worked for me, that’s why I wanted to become a real estate agent!”

Fans congratulated the reality star in the comments. “Wow! That’s amazing! So proud of you!” one user wrote. Another added, “Amazing!! Such a great thing. Did you take the course? I’m taking the one in NY.” Jen replied to the question, writing, “Yes! Good luck,” with a bunch of X’s and O’s.

While Jen is thriving in her career, things are still rocky on the home front. Jen and Ron, 34, allegedly got into another altercation in mid-January, a source told Us Weekly. “He was sleeping when Jen came into his house — she has a key to his place,” an insider told the outlet of the alleged brawl. “She tried to poke Ronnie’s eye out with the eyeliner and hit him across the face. She attacked him. After she beat him, she ran from the cops and went to drink,” the source claimed.

Ronnie was later granted an order of protection, and while Jen has since been served, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, refuted any wrongdoing on her client’s part. “He is the one who is the subject of a restraining order, and who violated it by reaching out to her,” she told the outlet. “We have the proof. Yes, he should be prosecuted for it. The rest of the story favors Jen and will come out in court.” Clearly, the saga of Ron and Jen is never-ending. Scroll below to see Jen ready and open for business.