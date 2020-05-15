Father and daughter! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is cherishing every minute spent with his baby girl, Ariana Sky, amid their reunion. The TV personality treated fans to two new snaps of his 2-year-old cuddling with him at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada and she couldn’t have looked more content in her dad’s embrace.

Ronnie, 34, added a “Daddy’s Girl” gif to one of the portraits, showing him sweetly kissing her on the head. Their quality time together comes after his ex Jen Harley told In Touch the reality star hadn’t seen her or his daughter, Ariana Sky, in “months.”

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The MTV alum pulled out the stops for his baby girl on May 7, surprising her with an epic inflatable water park in his backyard. The setup came equipped with a water slide, a ball pit and a bounce house. Ariana appeared to love the ball pit the most, so Ronnie joked “glad I got the three in one” in a clip on Instagram Stories. “She is getting so big,” he added.

Ronnie has enjoyed watching his little girl so much, especially after being prohibited from contacting Ariana or Jen due to the protection order issued against him in November. This measure was a result of his heated dispute with the real estate agent, 32, one month prior.

In October, Ronnie was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and wasn’t able to see Ariana until the exes “modified” their agreement in court, Jen revealed to In Touch.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The reality star negotiated a plea deal on May 1, pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. Looking ahead, Ronnie must complete 30 days of community labor, 36 months of probation and the remainder of his domestic violence program. Additionally, he must remain on good terms with his ex for the sake of coparenting their daughter.

Earlier this month, the proud papa shared a sweet portrait of his baby girl smiling big for the camera. “I got tired of seeing my face in #selfies on my page. #Angel #Twin #MyWorld,” he captioned the snap.

Things are looking up!