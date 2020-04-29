Truce? Jen Harley and Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have been unable to break the “toxic cycles” of their relationship, but she hopes they can one day “coparent peacefully.” In a new interview with In Touch, the mom exclusively shares she’d like to be on the same page with her ex when it comes to raising their daughter, Ariana, as long as he’s “sober and making the efforts to be with [her].” She says, “We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts, and I’m just ready for all of it to be over.”

As of now, however, the parents have “zero” trust. “Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” Jen, 33, previously told In Touch. “Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. … We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

The pair finally managed to put a stop to the “back and forth” relationship after they split in September 2019. Though they “obviously love each other a lot,” the brunette beauty revealed it’s been “months” since they’ve seen each other, hinting she’d like to keep it that way. “The only fear I have is going back with him,” she said.

Once she’s ready to start dating again, she knows what kind of man she’d want: a family man. As a mother of two — daughter Ariana, 2, and son Mason, 13 — she’s looking for a boyfriend who has children of his own and “knows what it’s like to be a father.” That way, they can take on their relationship and parenting as a team.

“[I want someone] who wants to be a husband, who wants to be in a relationship with someone that just helps build each other up and just build a life with somebody,” she said. “I don’t want to live my life like ‘Oh, I’m doing this for me and he’s doing it for him.’ I want to be with somebody who wants to be a team and do it together.”