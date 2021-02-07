Every Sunday night, TLC fans look forward to new episodes of its hit reality show, 90 Day Fiancé. But with Super Bowl LV falling on Sunday, February 7, viewers will be wondering if the network will air a new episode of the series during the big game. Keep scrolling below to find out more about TLC’s schedule!

Is 90 Day Fiancé on Tonight?

Unfortunately, no. TLC will not be airing a new episode of its flagship reality TV series on Sunday, February 7 because of Super Bowl LV.

When Is 90 Day Fiancé Coming Back?

Don’t fret, 90 Day fans! The show will only skip one week and return on February 14 — and catching up with all of the couples from season 8 sounds like the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021.

Here’s a 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Recap So Far

For fans who need a refresher on all of the drama surrounding the season 8 couples, we’ve got you covered. Viewers were introduced to Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa and Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr. Among the returning couples were Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi from season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 and Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé season 7.

Tarik’s fiancée, Hazel, had her bachelorette party and her friends surprised her with a female stripper. “The girl that I want is like that girl, skin color and then the butt,” the 28-year-old Filipina said with a big smile.

Courtesy of Tarik Myers/Instagram

But tensions arose when the couple’s ex-girlfriend, Minty, made her debut via a video call. Tarik, 43, thought it would be a good idea to talk to her for dating advice as they look to add a girlfriend to their relationship — even though Hazel told Tarik she did not want him in contact with her. “Does she want to fight or what?” Minty asked Tarik during their chat.

Natalie, 35, and Mike, 34, seem to make progress on their wedding plans. In one scene, Natalie is seen skipping out of a dressing room while trying on a beautiful wedding gown. “I think my problem is that deep inside of me, I want a fairytale for me,” Natalie said in her confessional.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

But Mike appears to still be dragging his feet about taking the next step in their relationship — and it causes a big fight between the couple. “I’m not ready to give the ring back yet,” he told Natalie in another scene. “I feel like you’re manipulating me, honestly,” Natalie responded. “Everything is not fine now,” Mike added, but Natalie interrupted, “Then you shouldn’t have bring me here at all!”

Their fight led to a bigger blowout and Natalie tearfully calls a friend on the phone to deliver the bad news. “I’m sorry I have to tell you, we cancel our wedding. This is my last day in America. It’s over,” she says, breaking down in tears.

Another couple who is clashing over their wedding day is Rebecca, 49, and Zied, 27, and the Tunisian native gives her an ultimatum. “If not marry before Ramadan, I come back in my country,” he told the Georgia native. “Why didn’t you tell me any of this before you got here?” she asked.

“Ramadan is 12 days away. Maybe he’s taking advantage of me,” Rebecca said in her confessional. While discussing it further with Zied, Rebecca tells him she feels like they shouldn’t tie the knot. “Getting married should be easy and beautiful. None of this feels that way,” Rebecca said.

Courtesy of Rebecca Parrott/Instagram

Andrew, 32, and Amira, 28, on the other hand, are still struggling to find a way to get the French beauty into the United States before her visa expires. “It just seems like you’re wasting money,” a family member told Andrew. But the California native doesn’t seem ready to give up. “Bottom line: she’s going to come here to the United States,” he said. “Ultimately, I’m gonna do whatever the f—k I want.”

It seems Amira does attempt to travel during the coronavirus pandemic again even though she was detained in Mexico during her previous trip to make it into the states. “I’m panicking, I don’t know if I can make it. I really tried everything I had,” she said in a separate scene, crying.

Courtesy of Amira Lollysa/Instagram

Jovi, 29, and Yara’s storyline left off on a bombshell reveal after the couple learned they were pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 after suffering a miscarriage. It seems they are still not on the same page about being ready to become parents because they got into a huge fight after Jovi falls back into his old partying ways.

“When you get married, you need to care about me. And when you have kids, you will need to care about your kids too, not just about you and about your f–king alcohol,” Yara, 25, said. “I don’t want to hear it anymore, I’m over it,” Jovi said before walking away.

Courtesy of Yara Zaya/Instagram

The couple continued to struggle with issues as Jovi’s friends took him to a strip club for his bachelor party. Because of their constant fighting, Yara started to question whether she wants to walk down the aisle.

“I feel like I want to go back to home. I feel like I want to go back to Ukraine,” Yara said as a scene showed her walking through an airport.

Courtesy of Brandon Gibbs/Instagram

Brandon, 27, and Julia, 26, left off on a happy note after they were able to convince his parents, who are allowing the couple to live at their home rent-free, to let them sleep in the same bedroom. But there are more issues that arise as the 90 days count down to their wedding day.

“Brandon change when I come here. He stop be romantic,” Julia complained. The couple also seem to clash over their wedding plans. “I didn’t say, ‘You know what we should have music and a party.’ I never said that,” he said. “OK, don’t go church, don’t marry,” Julia hit back. “No, because you want this,” he said. “I don’t want now,” Julia said as she started to cry.

TLC

As for Stephanie, 52, and Ryan, 27, it looks like their relationship goes further south after she came clean to him about cheating on him with his cousin, Harris. “This is over,” Stephanie yelled as Ryan walked away. “You’re trying to embarrass me,” he said. “I’m not trying to embarrass you, I’m trying to call you out, Ryan. But after Ryan leaves, Stephanie called Harris and spends time with him instead.

It looks like there will be high drama when 90 Day Fiancé returns on February 14!