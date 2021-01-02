New year, new body! 90 Day Fiancé star Rebecca Parrott showed off her flat tummy after undergoing a Sono Bello laser liposuction procedure, flaunting her results in a before and after photo.

“My first before/after pic!! I’m really noticing a big difference now! I still have a lot of swelling, which is normal. But I’m following all the instructions. Drinking lots of water, wearing the compression garment to minimize swelling, doing lymphatic massages to help the fluid break down. I can’t believe this is MY BODY [three loudly crying face emojis],” Rebecca, 49, gushed in a caption on Thursday, December 31. “Thank you so much @sonobello for giving me back my confidence. I can look in the mirror again and see someone who feels beautiful…even sexy! This has encouraged me to eat better and be more active too!”

Courtesy of Rebecca Parrott/Instagram

The Georgia native embarked on her weight loss journey on December 14, vowing to share every step of the process with her fans. She shared a video message with her followers in the car before she entered the facility, then recorded another message while wearing a hospital gown and cap as she waited for her medicine to kick in before the cosmetic procedure. Once she arrived home, Rebecca opened up about her experience.

“Getting emotional now. After my procedure, I’m overwhelmed at the changes already visible. I have an hourglass figure and already see so much difference! And it only gets better over the coming weeks. I’m literally crying. [three crying face emojis],” the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 star captioned the third clip.

Rebecca, who currently stars on the TLC series with fiancé Zied Hakimi, admitted she was experiencing pain on the night after her procedure, which was to be expected. Four days later, Rebecca revealed she was already going back to work and shared more details about the procedure she had done at the Sono Bello in Atlanta. She revealed she underwent micro-laser lipo in the “upper and lower abdomen, waist and bra rolls” and had a “tummy tuck” for excess skin removal. She also explained she was not under anesthesia for the procedure, instead she was awake and was given a cocktail of medication which included a pain killer and lidocaine under her skin.

“I am amazed with my results so far, I’m still swelled up,” she gushed. “It’ll take another couple of months, I think, before it’s back to where you can see the final look.”