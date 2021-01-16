Major spoilers? After Amira Lollysa got detained by authorities after traveling to Mexico to meet with fiancé Andrew Kenton, In Touch can confirm the 90 Day Fiancé star gets deported back to her native country of France.

According to paperwork from Amira’s detainment obtained by blogger Frauded Media, who was the first to report the news, the 28-year-old was not only held in a detention center immediately upon arrival in Mexico, but she was also deported back to Europe. The incident took place in June 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As 90 Day Fiancé fans recall, Amira and Andrew, 32, were introduced on season 8 of the hit TLC reality TV series. The couple started their long-distance relationship after meeting online. They got engaged during their first in-person meeting when they went on vacation together in Las Vegas. Immediately after, the Northern California native started the K-1 visa process, which would allow Amira to travel to the United States as his fiancé under the condition that they wed within 90 days of the French-Egyptian beauty’s arrival.

Unfortunately, Amira’s visa was approved in March 2020 — just days before the U.S. imposed a travel ban against European countries amid the height of the pandemic. With Amira’s visa expiring that August, the couple were facing a race against time as they tried to find ways to get Amira into the country before it was too late.

After joining an online message board for other K-1 visa couples, Andrew learned there was a “loophole” in the travel ban: if Amira flew into Mexico, self-quarantined there for 14 days, she would then be able to enter America at the U.S.-Mexico border. With less than two months left for Amira’s visa, they both agreed to meet in Mexico where they would self-quarantine together before traveling to California.

Amira’s flight made a stop in Mexico City before she would connect to another flight to Puerto Vallarta, where Andrew would be waiting for her at a resort. But as soon as Amira got off the plane, she was confronted by authorities and placed in a detention center.

In a sneak peek for the Sunday, January 17 episode, Amira is finally released and opens up about the ordeal in her confessional. “I stay three days, two nights locked up in detention,” Amira says in the clip before breaking down in tears. “Nobody deserves to go through that. Nobody.”