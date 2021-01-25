Setting the record straight! 90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina took to her Instagram Story to slam plastic surgery rumors.

“I think questions about Botox, operations are gone,” Julia, 26, captioned a throwback family photo featuring her as a child. “I have very beautiful parents and I have never had an operation to change my appearance.”

The Russian beauty was introduced to fans on season 8 of the hit TLC reality TV series with her fiancé, Brandon Gibbs. The couple met when Brandon’s friend was traveling abroad and met Julia at a club, where she worked as a go-go dancer. The friend introduced Julia to Brandon, 27, via FaceTime and they quickly hit it off.

After about five months of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Brandon proposed to Julia during a romantic vacation to Iceland and they immediately began the K-1 visa process. But Julia’s transition to life in America wasn’t as smooth as Brandon had hoped.

Because Brandon accrued about $10,000 in debt financing his trips to see Julia while they were dating long-distance, he and Julia were forced to live at home with his parents on his family’s farm. In exchange for room and board, the couple would have to abide by Brandon’s parent’s rules which were that they were not allowed to sleep in the same bedroom until they were married and that Julia was to help out with the chores. Julia struggled to adjust to farm life, and she reached a breaking point on the Sunday, January 24 episode.

“I try live here and I try help but it’s not working. I tired of stay not my kitchen, I tired of not touch stuff, I’m tired be alone here, I’m tired go sneaky room like I’m baby. I’m done,” she said in her confessional.

TLC

She called Brandon and demanded they move off the farm and into their own place. Once he arrived home, the couple discussed their issues more and Brandon agreed to move out. But in a teaser for next week, it seems like Brandon’s parents aren’t ready for their son to move out. Fans will have to wait to see if Julia gets her way!