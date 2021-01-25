Miss moving on! 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Davison sparked dating rumors with a new man named Quincy Carver amid speculation that she and boyfriend Ryan Carr split while filming season 8 of the hit TLC series.

According to photos posted by blogger Mommy Says Bad Words, Stephanie, 52, was seen packing on the PDA with her rumored new beau at a local airport. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native hugged Quincy, 33, and they shared a kiss on the curb next to a parked black car.

Judging from Quincy’s Instagram, he is a father of two and the owner of a hospitality group featuring restaurants in Chicago, San Diego and his home state of North Carolina. He also dabbles in music and has posted several photos of himself working in recording studios.

It seems Stephanie upgraded from her previous boyfriend. The Skin Envy medspa owner was introduced to fans on 90 Day Fiancé season 8 with Ryan, 27. They met while Stephanie was vacationing in his native country of Belize and they dated for three years before they appeared on the show. The businesswoman had applied for Ryan’s K-1 visa, but their relationship took a turn shortly after. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it caused a delay in their visa process and the couple started fighting more and more due to the stress.

Once borders were finally opened, Stephanie documented her trip from the U.S. to Belize to visit Ryan for the first time in about 10 months. She hoped the trip would help them decide whether they wanted to continue with their K-1 visa process, and she also hoped that Ryan would officially propose to her during her visit, but she had two big secrets she was hiding from her boyfriend.

The first secret is that while Ryan thought he was earning a living working as an employee at a local hotel, the hotel couldn’t afford to hire him. So Stephanie had convinced the owner, who is her friend, to put Ryan to work and she would be the one to pay his salary.

Tony Rath/TLC

Stephanie’s second secret is that she hooked up with Ryan’s cousin when the couple was on a break following a big fight that took place the last time she was in Belize. She planned to come clean about her infidelity during her next trip — and it seems her secrets may have been the final straw for Ryan.

Fans will have to wait to see how the rest of their relationship plays out on the show!