It’s that time of year again! Every Sunday night, TLC viewers look forward to new episodes of its hit reality show, 90 Day Fiancé. But with Super Bowl LVII falling on Sunday, February 12, 2023, will the network air a new episode of season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way during the football game? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out if 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is on tonight during the 2023 Super Bowl!

Is ’90 Day Fiance’ on Tonight?

Unfortunately, TLC fans, a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will not air tonight (Sunday, February 12, 2023) during Super Bowl LVII. For decades, many networks choose not to air new episodes of their TV shows on Super Bowl Sunday to avoid competing with viewership.

When Does ’90 Day Fiance’ Come Back on TLC?

No need to worry, because 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will only be on a one-week hiatus! After taking one week off, the show will come back on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

What Is TLC’s Schedule Tonight?

The network will be airing a marathon of its hit series 1000-Lb. Sisters instead of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way during the 2023 Super Bowl.

What Happened on ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 4 So Far? Recap

There have only been two episodes that airs so far on season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. The show’s premise flips the original on its head: instead of Americans bringing their significant others to the United States on K-1 visas, the Americans are leaving everything behind in the United States to move to another country to be with their partners.

TLC

Kris is gearing up to head to Colombia to meet her online girlfriend, Jeymi, in person for the first time. The couple is scheduled to get married just days after Kris arrives, which means they will only have a few days to sort out their issues which stems from Jeymi’s affair when she cheated on Kris during a rough patch in their relationship.

Gabriel is also moving to Colombia to be with his online girlfriend, Isabel, but there are two issues: Gabe is known for rushing head first into relationships and not necessarily picking the right ones while Isabel’s parents don’t know that Gabe is transgender and they may not accept their relationship.

Jen is packing up to head to India to be with her partner, Rishi. The couple met while Jen was in his native country on a trip and they quickly got engaged. However, they will face the obstacle of earning his family’s blessing, as they had planned to set up an arranged marriage for Rishi.

Returning to the franchise are 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 2 stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo. Daniele is leaving behind her teaching job and life in New York City to enjoy “island time” in Yohan’s native Dominican Republic. However, she is keeping a big secret from her husband: while he thinks she already started the spousal visa process to bring him to the United States, she has no plans of doing so because she wants to live full-time in the D.R.

Fans were just introduced to Nicole and Mahmoud on the February 5 episode. Nicole met Mahmoud while she was on a trip to his native Egypt. The couple had a whirlwind romance and got married on her second trip to Egypt. However, they experienced issues as they fought over their cultural differences. After 11 months of marriage, Nicole told Mahmoud she wanted a divorce and returned to America.

However, she started to miss her husband and is planning to move back to Egypt fully. Unfortunately, the issues that existed in Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage are still present and fans will have to tune in to see if they can make it work.