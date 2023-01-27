No cold feet! 90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster is ready to take a major step in her relationship with her long-distance girlfriend, Jeymi Noguera, despite never meeting in person.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, January 29, season 4 premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People, viewers learn that Kris, 40, is moving from Alabama to Colombia to start a life with Jeymi, 30, following a virtual romance that lasted one year.

The couple made it clear that they don’t want to waste any time and agreed to get married just nine days after her arrival.

“We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had,” Kris explained, noting that they agreed to the nuptials before meeting in person for the first time.

The TLC personality added, “I’m not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy.”

As the cameras watched Kris pack up her home ahead of the move, she explained that her relationship with Jeymi is a major step in her personal life.

“I’ve waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female,” Kris shared. “I don’t want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá.”

Prior to the move, Kris discussed the decision with her kids Starr and Dayne. While both Starr, 23, and Dayne, 18, fully supported their mother’s decision to date Jeymi, they expressed their hesitations about her moving across the world.

“I do worry about you being over there,” Starr admitted.

After Dayne said that Kris and Jeymi’s quick journey down the aisle will “be wild,” Starr added that it’s “not something I’d do.”

While her kids are not completely sold on the idea, Kris insisted that she is ready to make the move and fully commit to Jeymi.

“I got pregnant at 16,” she explained in a confessional. “The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I’ve lived for my children, but now it’s time for me to have my own life.”

While it’s not yet known if Kris and Jeymi are still together, the mother of two is proud that she took the leap of faith to pursue love.

“I’m just a woman who waited way too long to be brave enough to stand up for herself and live her life the way she wanted,” she wrote in her Instagram bio. “Now I’m finally free!!!”