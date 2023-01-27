Spiritual boss babe! 90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates has worked several jobs in her life, but now she’s her own boss. Fans were first introduced to her on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise as she shared her journey down the aisle with husband Yohan Geronimo. The couple is returning to the franchise on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and their story line features lots of tensions regarding money as she financially supports herself and Yohan. But what exactly does Daniele do for a living? Keep scrolling to find out about her job and how she makes money!

What Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele’s Job?

During her intro on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Daniele revealed her work history. “I have been a high school history teacher for 19 years,” the New York City native said in her confessional. “My side hustle is I’m a holistic wellness coach.”

She coaches under her wellness brand, Yinsa. According to the Yinsa website, the brand’s name is a mix of the words blend of “yin yoga and essential oils.” Daniele, who is a certified yoga instructor, offers yoga therapy through the lenses of the chakra system and the Ayurveda alternative medicine system. Via Yinsa, Daniele also leads wellness retreats. Her most recent retreat, set for February 2023, will take place in her husband’s native country of the Dominican Republic.

What Else Does ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Do for a Living?

On top of her wellness brand and teaching gig, Daniele also makes money via her appearances on reality TV. While it’s unclear how much she makes per episode, RadarOnline previously reported that the network pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

also has another stream of income. She is on the platform Cameo, where she creates personalized video messages for fans. According to her profile, the reality star charges $44 for personalized videos, $333 for business videos and $10 for quick messages.

How Much Money Does ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Make?

While it’s unclear how much Daniele makes in her salary, her status as the breadwinner in her marriage will become a source of tension between her and Yohan. In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 trailer, the couple get into a tense fight over their finances.

“I pay for everything, you need to do more things,” she told him in Spanish. He responded, “Look, here, the man works [and] the woman does the housework.”

She hit back, “You’re my wife.”