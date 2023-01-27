Before 90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster found love with Jeymi Noguera, she established a life of her own with two children. Keep scrolling to learn about Kris’ kids, her ex-husband, family and more.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster Have Children?

Kris, who is set to make her reality TV debut during the season 4 premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on January 29, 2023, lived in the United States before moving to Colombia to be with Jeymi.

Before the move, she lived in Alabama with her two children, daughter Starr and son Dayne, in her mother’s house.

“I got pregnant at 16,” she explained in a teaser clip shared by People. “The very first time I had an intimate relationship.”

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster’s Ex-Husband?

Kris has not yet revealed who she shares her children with.

It is not clear if Starr and Dayne have the same father and what his relationship status was with the TLC personality.

However, she did reveal that Jeymi is the first woman she’s been in a serious relationship with. “I’ve waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female,” Kris said about their romance. “I don’t want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá.”

How Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster’s Kids Feel About Her Moving to Colombia?

During the season premiere, Kris explained that she and Jeymi planned to tie the knot just nine days after her move. While the couple had been in a long-distance relationship for one year, they had not met in person when they set their wedding date.

One week before she left for Colombia, Kris discussed the decision with Starr and Dayne. While they both supported her decision to date Jeymi, the siblings made it clear they weren’t thrilled about Kris moving across the world.

“I do worry about you being over there,” Starr admitted.

Meanwhile, Dayne predicted that Kris and Jeymi’s quick journey down the aisle will “be wild.” Starr added, “Not something I’d do.”

Courtesy of Kris Foster/Instagram

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster Close With Her Children?

Kris seems to have a close relationship with both of her children. While she doesn’t often post on Instagram, the reality star has shared rare photos of both Starr and Dayne with her followers.

“From 1999 to 2022 hahahaha I love this child!!!” she wrote alongside several photos of her and Starr over the years in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Kris posted a photo of Dayne with a gun in July 2017.