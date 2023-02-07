Money woes. 90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates ​filed for bankruptcy, In Touch can confirm, one year before she sparked financial drama with her controversial comments regarding her pension.

Daniele, 43, has assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities of $224,584, according to a bankruptcy filing obtained by In Touch. The paperwork was submitted in New York state on January 22, 2022.

The reality star’s monthly income is listed as $4,717, while her expenses come out to $6,017.

In the documents, Daniele said that her debts are primarily consumer. She also noted that she has $63,346 in student loan debt.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 2 alum’s financial ​issues comes one year before she caused a stir on the season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

During the January 29 premiere episode of the TLC show, Daniele faced pushback when she told her friends that she was quitting her job as a public high school history teacher in New York City to move to Yohan’s home country of the Dominican Republic. Her friends were shocked by the news, while Daniele noted that that she needed to remain at her teaching job for just one more year in order to receive $15,000 extra a year in her pension when she retired.

However, Daniele made it clear that she wasn’t worried about her financial stability. “An extra $15,000 a year when I’m 63 isn’t gonna be that meaningful to me,” the reality star said. “And that’s the only place he can be with me now is there ​[in the D.R.].”

After the episode aired, Daniele continued to defend her decision via her Instagram Stories.

“I’m getting a lot of feedback from people both I know in my real life and people I don’t know at all about my statement on the show about my pension and that I’m not really that worried about $15,000 a year,” Daniele said at the time.

She explained that after 19 years at a municipal job in New York City, ​employees become eligible for a pension of at least $100,000. The reality star then noted that she could borrow $100,000 from her pension to invest in a property in the Dominican Republic and then rent it out for $1,000 a week. If Daniele rents the property out for just 50 weeks a year, she would have $50,000 at the end of one year.

“So in two years, that apartment will be paid off, right? So, let’s start there, I now have $100,000 in equity in real estate in two years and I’m currently 43,” she told her followers. Even when deducting about $10,000 a year for expenses on the property, she said she will still be making $40,000 a year profit.

She continued, “Is $40,000 more or less than $15,000? I’m just curious, do I have to grade any papers for that? Do I have to babysit people in suspension for that? Do I have to go to PDs that don’t value my experience? Do I have to work in jobs that make me miserable and traumatize me every single day? No, I don’t. That is passive income and that’s in just two years.”

Despite all of the backlash from her loved ones and fans about her financial situation, it appears that she took the leap of faith and moved to the D.R. to live with Yohan, according to a June 2022 Instagram post where she said goodbye to New York City for “forever.”

Discovery+

The mother of one has been focused on her work as a coach for her wellness brand, Yinsa, since she relocated to the Dominican Republic. As a certified yoga instructor, she also offers yoga therapy through the lenses of the chakra system and the Ayurveda alternative medicine system.

Additionally, Daniele makes money by leading wellness retreats and is currently promoting an upcoming retreat in the D.R. in February. She also ​films videos for fans on Cameo.

Another source of income comes from ​her appearances on the franchise. While her exact income hasn’t been disclosed, RadarOnline previously reported that TLC pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

Meanwhile, Yohan works as a personal trainer as a resort in the D.R., which is how he met Daniele.​It’s not clear how much money Yohan makes, though it has been revealed that Daniele is the breadwinner in their relationship. Their differing financial statuses ​will be a source of tension in their relationship and play out on their upcoming storyline. ​

“I pay for everything, you need to do more things,” ​the New York native told her husband in the season 4 trailer. He responded, “Look, here, the man works [and] the woman does the housework.”

Daniele fired back by arguing that he is the “wife” in the relationship.