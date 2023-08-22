90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata was introduced to fans while she pursued a romance with her husband, Asuelu Pulaa. However, she revealed she developed feelings for another man named Dallas Nuez during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. So, who is Dallas, what do we know about his relationship with Kalani and where is he from?

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani’s Boyfriend, Dallas?

Dallas currently works as a security guard for the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services in Tustin, California, In Touch can confirm.

Not much else is known about Dallas, who currently isn’t active on social media. However, a source told The Sun in July 2023 that things were serious between Kalani and Dallas. He has reportedly met the TLC star’s family and they plan to “move in together.”

How Long Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Been Dating Dallas?

Fans began to suspect that there was a new man in Kalani’s life when she started posting photos of Dallas via Instagram in December 2022. While she never confirmed the identity of her new boyfriend, fans knew the man in her photos wasn’t Asuelu due to Dallas’ tattooed arms.

“Happy birthday to my g,” she captioned one photo while out for drinks, while the following slide included a snapshot of Dallas’ heavily tattooed hand holding a beer.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Cheat On Asuelu With Dallas?

During an August 2023 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani revealed she and Asuelu were working to fix their relationship after they struggled with infidelity.

While talking to costar Angela Deem, the California native explained that she learned Asuelu cheated on her after he contracted thrush on his tongue during a trip to his native Samoa. Asuelu insisted he only kissed the other woman, though Kalani later found out he was offered oral sex and accepted.

After Kalani caught Asuelu, he said she could have a “hall pass” and kiss another man. She took him up on the offer and the kiss ultimately escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. While Kalani admitted to having sex with another man, she also revealed that she developed feelings for him.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” she said in a confessional during the August 14 episode. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

Meanwhile, Asuelu admitted he had a difficult time accepting that Kalani used her hall pass. “It’s really hard because I give her the permission to go kiss somebody,” he said. “When I say that, I have trust for her that she’s not going to do that.”

Despite her feelings for Dallas, Kalani said she and her husband had to “figure out a lot of things.” She continued, “I don’t really know what to do with my marriage. I want to make it work. I just have a bunch of conflicted feelings.”