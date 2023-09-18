90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata shut down rumors that she’s pregnant after sparking chatter with the revelation that she wants baby No. 3 “this year.”

On Sunday, September 17, Kalani, 35, took to her Instagram Stories to clear up speculation that she is expecting her third child. Sharing a statement set to Doja Cat’s hit song “Paint the Town Red,” Kalani wrote, “I am not pregnant. Don’t click those articles — can’t stand people that don’t like me but want to profit off me.”

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star’s statement comes just days after she revealed that she would like to have another baby sooner rather than later. In a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on September 7, Kalani, who currently shares two sons with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa, responded to a fan who asked if she wants any more children.

“My relationship with my mom makes me want a daughter,” Kalani responded. “I’m 35, so I feel like it’d have to happen this year or not at all. But also my boys never stop fighting so.”

Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship dates back to 2016, two years before they made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 6. Their marriage has seen many ups and downs, including financial issues and, more recently, infidelity. On 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in December 2022 and premiered in August, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her with a woman at a bar during his fall 2022 trip to Samoa to visit his father. After noticing his white tongue, which is usually a sign of an oral yeast infection called thrush, on a FaceTime call, Kalani learned that Asuelu accepted oral sex from the woman.

Kalani wanted to end their marriage when she learned of Asuelu’s infidelity, but Asuelu offered his wife a “hall pass” to kiss another man as revenge. However, he was then hurt to learn that Kalani’s kiss escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani revealed on The Last Resort that she developed feelings for her hall pass and stayed in contact with him.

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” she confessed during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

Though Kalani agreed to block the other man — who has since been identified as California native Dallas Nuez — while she and Asuelu attempted to work through their marital issues on their couples’ therapy retreat, she continued to think about him during the trip and seemingly resumed contact with Dallas after the show. A mysterious tattooed hand that appeared to belong to Dallas was spotted in Kalani’s Instagram Stories in December and January. A source later told The Sun in July that the couple was getting serious and planning to “move in together.” Kalani also updated her Instagram profile photo in August to a selfie that allegedly included half of Dallas’ face, seemingly confirming that they’re still together.