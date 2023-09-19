90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata has dropped a major bombshell about husband Asuelu Pulaa’s infidelity, revealing that he cheated on her multiple times during their relationship.

During the Monday, September 18, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani, 35, told sister Kolini Faagata that while she is glad Asuelu, 28, has made progress during their time in couples’ therapy, there is still “more to the story of Asuelu’s infidelity” that she’s not ready to discuss yet.

Later in the episode, during a meeting with their therapist, Kalani claimed that Asuelu has cheated on her throughout their relationship — including during Kalani’s pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy. Kalani admitted that she stayed with Asuelu amid his infidelity because she was pregnant at the time. However, she now feels like her feelings for her husband have dissipated.

Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship dates back to 2017, when they met during Kalani’s trip to Samoa. She quickly fell in love and they had sex during her second visit to the country, which resulted in Kalani’s first pregnancy. They made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 6 in 2018 as they decided to raise Oliver in the U.S. Kalani and Asuelu then revealed on the show that they were expecting baby No. 2 before they ultimately tied the knot at the end of the season.

As seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 and 6, Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage was filled with ups and downs, including financial issues as they welcomed Kennedy in 2019. They also experienced disagreements over their roles and duties in the relationship, as well as arguments with each other’s families. At one point, Kalani even met with a divorce lawyer to discuss the possibility of ending her marriage.

Kalani and Asuelu committed to trying one last time to save their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in December 2022 and premiered in August. However, they struggled to stay connected after Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her during his visit to his father in Samoa in fall 2022. After seeing Asuelu’s white tongue, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush, on a FaceTime call, Kalani learned that he accepted oral sex from an unnamed woman at a bar.

Though Kalani again wanted to end her marriage to Asuelu, he offered her a “hall pass” to kiss another man as revenge. To her husband’s shock, Kalani took the hall pass and kissed someone, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. The reality star revealed on The Last Resort that she developed feelings for her hall pass and stayed in touch with him.

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” she said during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

Kalani promised Asuelu that she would block the other man, who has since been identified as California native Dallas Nuez, while they were on the couples’ retreat. However, she continued to think about Dallas, even during a sex homework assignment. This further drove a wedge between Kalani and Asuelu as they attempted to work through their intimacy issues. During the September 4 episode, however, Kalani got candid about why she is having trouble trusting Asuelu when it comes to sex.

“When me and you have sex, it’s about you,” Kalani tearfully told her husband. “It’s about what you want. Like you getting what you need from it. With him, it’s about both of us.”