90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, revealed his face for the first time following her split from husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Dallas, 28, hasn’t uploaded any photos onto his Instagram feed, though he revealed his face for the first time in a selfie with a friend and three children posted via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 31. “Happy KeKe Day, Uso! I know I said I got you on Matiki’s last time, but I got you next time I’m in fr,” he captioned the snapshot. “Appreciate ya Use for always bringing me back to life.”

It’s not currently clear what his relationship to the people in the photo is.

Dallas shared the photo on the same day Kalani, 35, confirmed they’re still together. “I waited a year for this,” she captioned a photo of Dallas in the ocean via her Instagram Stories on October 31. In addition to tagging her boyfriend’s account, the TLC personality included the crying-laughing emoji, an emoji sticking its tongue out and a pink heart emoji.

Fans learned about Kalani and Dallas’ romance during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August and concluded in October.

During the August 14 episode, Kalani explained that Asuelu, 28, cheated on her and accepted oral sex from another woman during a trip to his native Samoa in 2022. After Kalani learned about her husband’s infidelity, he allowed her to have a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. She ultimately chose to kiss Dallas. However, the simple kiss led to sex and they began developing feelings for each other.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” the reality star admitted in a confessional during the episode. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

As the season continued, Kalani and Asuelu attempted to work through their issues and fix their marriage. However, they hit a breaking point when Dallas flew to visit Kalani and they spent the night together.

Kalani revealed she wanted a divorce from Asuelu during the Monday, October 30, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff and insisted that it happen “right away.”

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” Kalani said about her husband of seven years during a confessional. “I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

The former couple tied the knot in 2018, and they share sons Oliver and Kennedy. While explaining their plans for divorce, Kalani said she wanted to have a healthy relationship with Asuelu as they coparent their kids and attempt to start over as friends.

While Kalani didn’t confirm she’s still dating Dallas until October 31, fans previously speculated that the pair were together when they noticed she dropped several clues about their relationship on Instagram. In December 2022 and January, Kalani sparked speculation when she shared photos of a man with a tattooed hand on social media.