90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is officially a girl mom! The TLC personality secretly welcomed baby No. 3, her first with boyfriend Dallas Nuez.

“Meet our daughter,” Kalani, 35, shared alongside a carousel of photos of the newborn on Tuesday, June 4, tagging Dallas’ Instagram handle. In the snaps, the adorable newborn was wrapped in a lilac woven blanket with a matching purple bow.

Members of the 90 Day Fiancé family were quick to share their messages of well-wishes in the comment section.

“Congratulations so beautiful god bless your princess,” season 7 alum Anny Francisco wrote. Meanwhile, David Toborowsky added, “Awww congratulations to you guys.”

It came as a shock to fans as the California native had not publicly announced her pregnancy.

Kalani first introduced her relationship with Dallas, 29, following her split from Asuelu Pulaa during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023. At the time, she was still married to her estranged husband and explained during the premiere that the pair were battling through issues of infidelity. Kalani told the group that Asuelu, 29, cheated on her during a fall 2022 trip to Samoa after having oral sex with another woman at a bar.

To make up for his indiscretions, the Samoa native allowed Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss someone else outside their relationship. During this time, she met Dallas and used her pass to kiss him, admitting during the retreat that their encounter had escalated to oral sex and eventually real sex.

Throughout 90 Day: The Last Resort, the bombshells only continued to explode after the mom of two revealed that Asuelu cheated on her at least 12 times during their relationship, including during both of her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy. Kalani eventually realized that their relationship was too far gone, deciding to spend the night away from the resort and with Dallas. Kalani and Asuelu ultimately decided to split during the season finale, allowing her relationship with Dallas to become more serious.

Kalani and Dallas’ relationship only continued to flourish after 90 Day: The Last Resort. In February, the pair took to Instagram to commemorate their first anniversary.

“Happy anniversary,” Kalani wrote via her Instagram Story on February 5, along with a photo of her and Dallas kissing at the beach. The reality star kept her man’s face covered, as she has yet to share a full photo of him. She used an image of a cake with the date that the pair started dating, February 5, 2023, to block Dallas’s face in the picture.