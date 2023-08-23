She Has a Type! See ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Faagata and New Boyfriend Dallas Nuez’s Cutest Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata has a new man, and she’s showing him off — well, sort of. Since December 2022, Kalani has given fans glimpses of the same tattooed hand of a mystery man via her Instagram Stories. The hand appears to belong to Dallas Nuez, the man whom Kalani cheated on her seemingly-now-estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, with.

As fans watched on the season 1 premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani found out that Asuelu cheated on her during a trip to his native Samoa. She learned of his infidelity when he contracted thrush, an oral yeast infection, after accepting oral sex from a woman at a local bar. In order to make it even, Asuelu gave Kalani a “hall pass” step outside of their marriage and kiss another man. Kalani chose Dallas as her “hall pass,” but she admitted that her kiss escalated to sex.

What started as a hookup to get revenge on Asuelu turned into Kalani catching feelings for Dallas, and they reportedly started dating. As for Kalani and Asuelu, they appear to have since split.

