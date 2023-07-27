90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata reunited with her estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa’s mother, Lesina, amid rumors that the couple split.

Kalani, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, to share several photos taken over the month of July. While a handful of the snapshots featured the couple’s sons Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, one group photo included Lesina spending time with Kalani’s family.

The TLC personality revealed she caught up with her mother-in-law amid speculation that she and Asuelu, 27, have ​called it quits.

While the pair has not confirmed their relationship status, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums sparked split rumors in June 2022 after Asuelu shared a message about why Kalani was absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned an old video clip of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

The father of two added that he “had a lot to say” but couldn’t reveal much because he was “under the contract.” Asuelu continued to fuel rumors when he said he was “single” as he showed off his impressive weight loss via TikTok days later.

Later that month, In Touch confirmed that their Utah home was placed for sale in May 2022. “Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California,” Kalani shared via Instagram that July. “I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen.”

Kalani and their sons later moved to California, while Asuelu traveled to his native Samoa. However, they seemingly reconciled when the pair reunited to spend Christmas together with their sons.

Despite spending the holiday together, Kalani dodged questions about whether or not she and Asuelu are still together while doing a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories in March.

Most recently, Asuelu confirmed that he’s living in Las Vegas while Kalani is still in the Golden State.

The reality star took to Instagram Live on July 18 to reveal the move to his followers, adding that it’s “very hot” in Las Vegas. “If you go outside in this weather and make your fried eggs, you can cook outside from the sun [sic],” he told his followers.

Kalani and Asuelu clearly have issues to work through, though fans will get to see them make a last ditch effort to save their relationship on the upcoming show, ​90 Day: The Last Resort. The show is set to follow fan-favorite couples from the franchise that have “reached their breaking points.” The couples will try to save their relationships while participating in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.”