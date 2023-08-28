Dropping hints? While Kalani Faagata is currently working through her issues in her marriage with Asuelu Pulaa on 90 Day: The Last Resort, it seems her connection to her rumored hall pass, Dallas Nuez, is still going strong after fans speculated that she appeared to share a photo of his face via social media.

Viewers believe the TLC personality, 35, finally showed off a part of Dallas’ face in her Instagram profile photo. In the snap, Kalani is seen giving a flirty pout while sitting next to a mystery man, who fans theorize to be Dallas. Previously, Dallas had only been known to fans as the owner of the tattooed hand that would appear in the corner of her secretive Instagram Story posts.

The California native has yet to confirm her ongoing relationship with Dallas, but fans watched during the August 14 debut as Kalani revealed her husband cheated while on a trip to visit his dad in Samoa.

“While he was there, he was going out, like, all the time and drinking,” she told the cast during a group therapy session. “One of the nights he went drinking, he supposedly just kissed someone.”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Despite Asuelu saying his infidelity just extended to a “mouth kiss,” Kalani learned about the incident when she noticed his “white” tongue during a FaceTime call. “There’s only certain ways you can get it. You either kiss someone [on the mouth] or you kiss someone down there,” the mother of two explained of the oral yeast infection as she motioned to her genitals. Kalani later found out that her husband was offered oral sex and accepted.

In an effort to make things even, following the revelation, Asuelu offered his wife a “hall pass” to step outside their marriage and kiss another man. Asuelu said he didn’t think Kalani would take him up on his offer. During the season premiere, Kalani confirmed that she did take her hall pass, but she admitted that the kiss led to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani’s involvement with her hall pass extended past their physical contact, and she admitted to staying in contact with him and developing feelings.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani said during a confessional. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

As for the Samoa native, he said the situation was “so painful” because he saw her texting the other man after they had broken up. “I’m more worried about how serious things [are] with her and the other guy,” he said in a confessional.

While she didn’t confirm her hall pass’ identity on the show, several reports claim Dallas is the man Kalani cheated on her husband with. During the retreat, Kalani agreed to block his number to focus on her relationship with Asuelu.