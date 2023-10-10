90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata revealed on The Last Resort that she spent the night with her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, during her couples’ therapy retreat with husband Asuelu Pulaa.

During the Monday, October 9, episode, Asuelu, 28, said that he woke up in his bed at the resort in the morning to find that Kalani, 35, was not beside him. Kalani told her husband that she went out to breakfast, but she didn’t tell him where. Later, Kalani told her sister Kolini Faagata that she slept somewhere else the night before. She revealed the full truth while out for drinks that evening: She spent the night away from the resort with Dallas, who flew out to see her after confessing how he truly felt about her.

Earlier in the episode, Kalani told costar Elizabeth “Liz” Woods that she had known Dallas for two months at that point. And though Kalani had previously blocked the man in order to work on her relationship with Asuelu in couples’ therapy, she decided to unblock Dallas after she caught Asuelu deleting text messages.

“My heart is in so many places,” Kalani said after noting that she wanted to do her best in her marriage to Asuelu.

Dallas, whose name had not been mentioned on the show prior to this episode, has been a sore subject between Kalani and Asuelu since The Last Resort’s premiere on August 14. Kalani revealed in the premiere that Asuelu had cheated on her with a woman at a bar during his trip to Samoa in fall 2022. She found out about the affair during a FaceTime call when she noticed that his tongue was white, which is usually a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush. Kalani learned that Asuelu had accepted oral sex from the woman.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

At the time, Kalani wanted to end her relationship with Asuelu, but he instead offered to give her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else as revenge. Kalani took the hall pass and kissed Dallas, but to Asuelu’s shock, their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani then revealed on The Last Resort that she ended up catching feelings for Dallas and stayed in contact with him.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” she said in a confessional during the premiere. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu, but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

During the September 18 episode, Kalani dropped the bombshell revelation that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, including during her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy. This has made it even harder to forgive Asuelu and fix their relationship. She’s also been angry at herself for keeping his infidelity a secret for so long to “protect him.”

“Collectively he’s cheated like 10, 12 times,” she she revealed on the October 2 episode. “And hearing myself say that, I’m just disgusted with myself.”