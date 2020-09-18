Rob Kardashian is just fine without being in the public eye now that his family‘s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021. The Arthur George founder “never wants to be in the spotlight like his sisters again,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s very happy doing his own thing and happy that his mom [Kris Jenner] isn’t on him 24/7 anymore because he’s doing well,” the source says.

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Rob, 33, has been making big strides toward his goals in recent months, having shown off his dramatic weight loss at Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday party on June 28. After he flaunted his slimmer figure, KoKo spoke out about how proud she is of her sibling and admitted it brought her joy to see he was “feeling himself.”

“He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him,” the Good American CEO told E!’s Daily Pop about their close relationship. “And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother.”

More recently, Rob gave a peek at his tattoos after getting a touchup courtesy of his artist Mister Cartoon. In the comments, sister Kourtney Kardashian showed her support. “And just like that, he’s back,” the mom of three wrote.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fans haven’t seen the last of Rob or his famous family yet, considering season 20 has yet to air. Kim Kardashian previously shocked fans when she made the announcement about the series on September 8.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the statement began.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” it concluded. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”