Crossing the line? Kim Kardashian is “really hurt” by former friend Larsa Pippen’s claims about her husband, Kanye West, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly. Kim didn’t,” says the insider after former Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa, 46, accused Kanye of “brainwashing” the family in a bombshell tell-all interview which dropped on Monday, November 9.

“There was a time when Larsa and the Kardashian girls (Kim, Khloé and Kourtney) felt like they were sisters,” adds the source close to the E! personality. “Their bond was really close and they spent time with their kids, too, so losing that friendship was hard on the whole family.”

Larsa broke her silence about their falling out during an appearance on “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” after the Kardashian sisters unfollowed her on social media over the summer and she did the same.

The former spouse of NBA star Scottie Pippen, 55, claimed that Kanye, 43, was part of the reason their friendship is on pause. Larsa said the “I Love It” rapper was in a “place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim” and it caused some tension.

“When people are not happy and trying to figure out their own s–t. I feel like they want to put pressure and blame other people for their situation,” she continued.

The Chicago, Illinois-born star revealed things took a turn after she stopped taking Kanye’s calls to “rant,” alleging he used to dial her at “four, five and six o’clock in the morning.” Larsa said “that really upset him” and seemingly changed his perspective of her. “[The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave … Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them,” the mom of four noted.

As expected, Kim, 40, caught wind of her ex-pal’s remarks and “is pissed about the interview,” the source tells In Touch. “She, however, will defend Kanye until the end, and she may make a statement now because she’s really upset that someone would say that Kanye would be a reason she wouldn’t talk to them.”

“She’s very much the kind of person who makes her own decisions. He doesn’t have control of her in that way,” the insider concludes. “If Kim wants to be known as anything, it’s fiercely independent, so that may be the one reason she actually will say something.”