Such an inspiration! Rob Kardashian has “regained his confidence” following a 50-pound weight loss, a source revealed to Life & Style. “He’s feeling healthier than ever and has more energy.”

According to the insider, Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian and on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson are acting as the former reality TV star’s personal trainers. “They’ve been working out together at Khloé’s home gym — doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting.”

Additionally, Rob has “cut out the junk food,” said the source. The 33-year-old is “sticking to a high-protein diet” with a couple of “cheat days” in between. “The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight. More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”

In the past, Rob would “isolate from the rest of the world and spend days on end eating junk food, watching TV and playing video games,” the source explained. However, he seems “to have snapped out of it” and his loved ones “hope he keeps up the good work.”

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

New York City-based internist and gastroenterologist, Dr. Niket Sonpal, who has not treated Rob, estimates he lost approximately 50 pounds. “He looks like he is on a path to better health and it appears that he now weighs somewhere around 250 pounds,” Dr. Sonpal told Life & Style.

The Arthur George founder showed off his trim figure during a rare appearance at Khloé’s 36th birthday party in June 2020, but Rob’s weight loss journey seemingly began in June 2018 when he tweeted about getting back into the gym. “Day one all good,” he captioned a photo of workout equipment at the time.

Afterward, KoKo, 36, spoke out about how proud she was of her sibling and admitted it brought her joy to see he was “feeling himself.”

“He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him,” the Good American founder told E!’s Daily Pop in July about their close relationship. “And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother.”

Keep killing it, Rob!