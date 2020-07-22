Is their friendship over? Amid reports Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians unfollowed each other on Instagram, the Life With Larsa blogger took to Instagram to speak out. Though she didn’t deny speculation that she had a falling out with the famous family, she slammed those “focusing” on the drama in her Wednesday, July 22, post.

“I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” Larsa, 46, wrote. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand, Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and [they] focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

The mother of four’s statement hasn’t put a stop to the speculation, however. On Twitter, fans are circulating theories about what went down between her and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. Some commenters are even suggesting Tristan Thompson may be involved somehow. While there’s nothing concrete to suggest she cut ties with the family over Khloé’s ex, fans can’t help but compare her situation to the drama with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.

This wouldn’t be the first time Larsa sparked romance rumors with a Kardashian ex. In April 2019, Us Weekly reported Scottie Pippen’s ex and Kris Humphries were getting flirty at Coachella as he was seen “touching her head and playing with her braids.” Larsa denied that anything inappropriate went down, telling her side of the story in an Instagram comment. “The convo lasted all of three minutes,” she said. “He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and that he loves him, and I said, ‘So do I.’”

The Chicago native was also one of the first to speak out against Tristan, 29, and Jordyn, 22. In July 2019, she spilled the tea on the “Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED]” podcast. “I called Kim [when I heard]. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’” she said. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’ … There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling.”

Considering the shade Larsa’s thrown at others for breaking girl code, it’s unlikely that she’d go behind one of her own bestie’s backs. But when it comes to the real reason for the friendship breakup, it seems this star is staying mum.