Growing up so fast! Angelina Jolie and her ex, Brad Pitt, called it quits in 2016, but they will always be the proud parents of six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne and Knox, 12. Three of the kids were adopted from orphanages only to be raised by one of the most iconic power couples in Hollywood, and the other three are Brad and Angelina’s biological children, making up their beautiful family.

The former flames have kept their kids out of the spotlight for the most part. However, Angelina, 45, does bring the children along to red carpet and humanitarian events every so often, so fans get treated to new photos of the Jolie-Pitt brood on special occasions.

In September 2019, Angelina opened up about the lessons she’s taught her children to make them thrive. “Kindness — to others and themselves. It’s important to be humble — know the freedoms you have and what you’ve been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place — we’re all human and very flawed. We’re tiny pieces in a much bigger world,” the award-winning actress shared with Hello!

The A-list mom also revealed that she’s having a blast “rediscovering” herself at this point in her life. “When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy.’ When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager,” she dished.

Meanwhile, Brad, 57, also spoke out about his role as a father while promoting his movie Ad Astra. “Our fathers leave such an indelible mark on us and that relationship is so, so vital,” he said during an interview, according to USA Today.

“My dad had always said he wanted to give us a better life than he had coming from great poverty, and he did that,” Brad added. “That, in turn, makes me think the same way: What do I have to offer that’s better than what I had for my kids?”

Keep scrolling to see new photos of Angelina and Brad’s kids today and learn more details about them!