Strained family. Brad Pitt is “super upset” that he doesn’t have a relationship with his eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” the source says of Brad, 58, ahead of Maddox’s milestone birthday on August 5.

The insider went on to explain that Brad and Maddox’s relationship has drastically changed over the years.

“When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection,” adds the insider. “Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually.”

“Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” the source added.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Bullet Train star “really misses” Maddox and “was really hoping to repair their relationship,” the source explains, noting Brad “has hit a wall” in his efforts.

In addition to Maddox, the Fight Club actor shares kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Salt actress, 47, adopted Maddox in 2002, while she went public with her romance with Brad in 2005. The former power couple tied the knot in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2019. After the divorce was settled, the exes continued to battle it out in court over custody.

Maddox gave testimony against his father during the custody proceedings in March 2021, and “it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now.”

The insider went on to say that Maddox was “very protective” of his mother and is a “mama’s boy,” in the sense that “he’s the oldest and understands Angie better than anyone.”

While Brad has a strained relationship with Maddox, he seems to have a closer relationship with Shiloh, 16.

On August 1, Brad made a rare comment about his kids while praising Shiloh’s dancing talent at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

The Oklahoma native also told ET that he “loves” when his kids “find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

Shiloh first showed off her dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video set to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” A fan account dedicated to the teen reshared the clip of her dancing in May, which left social media users impressed with her epic hip-hop skills.