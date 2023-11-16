Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt had a lot to celebrate when she officially joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” Zahara, 18, announced during the initiation ceremony on Wednesday, November 15, which was captured in a video shared by Essence.

The teen appeared to be in good spirits in the clip, which captured her dancing alongside her fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters.

Zahara joined the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority, which was founded in 1908. Meanwhile, the Mu Pi chapter was established in 1979.

Angelina, 48, and Brad’s daughter began attending Spelman College in August 2022, and her mother was by her side during her first move-in day.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the Salt actress captioned a photo of Zahara and her friends via Instagram in July 2022. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

In addition to Zahara, Angelina and Brad, 59, share kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

The former couple married in 2014 after nearly a decade of dating, though their marriage didn’t last long and Angelina filed for divorce 2016. The pair went on to have a nasty divorce battle, which was eventually finalized in 2023.

Once Brad and Angelina were able to come to terms in their divorce, an insider exclusively told In Touch in August that the Maleficent actress seemed more “content” than she has in years. The source added that “she’s turned over a new leaf and is thriving” following the divorce.

“Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce,” the insider continued. “She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache and healing.”

Gotham/GC Images

Not only has Angelina been embracing the changes in her life as a legally single woman, but she is also enjoying getting to see her kids become adults. “She loves having grown-up conversations with them over dinner,” the source shared. “But they’re also old enough to be pretty self-sufficient, so she’s putting herself out there, working on other projects like her fashion line and making new connections.”

Meanwhile, she’s also open to finding love. “There’s no shortage of interest — men and women are lining up to date her,” the insider stated. “After everything she went through with Brad, she finds it terrifying, but she’s up for it.”

“Angie was always good at reinventing herself, and she’s finally in a good place, emotionally and creatively, to do that again,” the source concluded. “She’s living her best life.”