Exclusive Brad Pitt’s Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt ‘Can’t Wait’ to Return to School After Testifying Against His Dad

New beginnings. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is looking forward to getting “back to school” and leaving “drama behind” after testifying against his father.

“He actually hates all the divorce and custody back and forth and can’t wait for it to be over,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch.

On Friday, March 12, Jolie, 45, filed new court documents that accused the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 57, of domestic violence. The papers stated that she and their children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — were willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of the claims against the Oscar winner.

“We don’t know the details of what he exactly said about his dad, but the consensus was that it wasn’t flattering,” the source divulged, noting that “he doesn’t completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now. Maddox is very protective of his mother; he’s a mama’s boy. Not in a spoiled way, but he’s the oldest and understands Angie better than anyone.”

In fall 2016, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress made similar allegations after an incident that occurred on the family’s private plane. Following an investigation conducted by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, the Ocean’s Eleven actor was cleared.

Since then, however, Maddox has had a strained relationship with his father. In September 2019, the college student got candid about their bond in a video exclusively obtained by In Touch. When asked if he thought Pitt would visit him at Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that,” adding, “Whatever happens, happens.”

By February 2020, however, Pitt was “slowly” repairing his relationship with Maddox after the father-son duo “spent quality one-on-one time together,” a separate source revealed. Pitt was intending to go to the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, “but at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So, Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him.”

Now that the teen is now gearing up to head back to school after nearly a one-year hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unlikely the pair will fix anything anytime soon. That said, a third source noted Pitt “hasn’t given up hope.”