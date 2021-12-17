Of course, we all know Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. The Fight Club actor has been making women swoon for decades now. Obviously, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston for five years and was with Angelina Jolie for 11 years, but there are plenty of other ladies that people have forgotten about.

In recent years, the Oklahoma native has been focusing on himself since he split from the Maleficent actress in 2016, but that hasn’t stopped him from dipping his toes into the dating pool.

Three years after filing for divorce from Angie, the heartthrob sparked dating rumors with jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa in September 2019. The 50-year-old “is earthy” and low-maintenance, a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s very strong and has a beautiful mind. That’s what he’s attracted to.”

Brad and the entrepreneur were first spotted at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala — an annual benefit the Red Hot Chili Peppers throw each year — in September 2018. Inside the event, the duo was spotted laughing and talking with one another. However, Brad wasn’t ready to take their relationship to the next level. “Brad’s not in that mindset,” the insider added. “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with.”

The stud’s romance with Sat seemed to fizzle out before he was rumored to be dating Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat. “Brad’s telling friends she’s one of the most interesting women he’s met in L.A. in a very long while,” a source exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 after the two had been spotted together on several occasions. “He’s really into Alia, but he’s taking this slowly.”

While Brad was “slowly” getting back into the dating scene, “he’s finally found someone he connects with,” the source said at the time. “He really likes spending time with Alia. He’s excited to fall in love again.”

Although another source called the pair “kindred spirits” in April, it appears their relationship hit a dead end. By August, Brad sparked a new romance with model Nicole Poturalski. Despite being in the early stages of their relationship, they are “enjoying” their time together, another source exclusively told In Touch. “Not only has Brad fallen for her beauty; Nicole is young, carefree, fun to be around and intelligent.” But it appears the relationship was not meant to be — his last public relationship only lasted from August to October 2020.

Now, it appears Brad is holding out for someone “special,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2021.

“[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” the source told the outlet at the time. “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”

While his main priorities are currently his children, scroll through the gallery below to see Brad’s previous love interests.