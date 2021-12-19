Angelina Jolie took her son Pax Jolie-Pitt on a sweet mother-son lunch and shopping trip on ex Brad Pitt’s birthday.

The Eternals actress, 46, was seen with Pax, 18, visiting the restaurant Sugarfish and shopping in West Hollywood, on Saturday, December 18, according to photos obtained by the DailyMail. As the two visited the Fred Segal clothing store, Angie was buttoned up in a long black coat while wearing flared gray pants and black high heels. Pax stayed on the casual side by donning a plain white T-shirt, black pants, a gray jacket, white sneakers and a black cap. The two wore masks while they walked through the area.

While Angie and Pax enjoyed their outing, Brad, 58, quietly celebrated his birthday.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor didn’t make any “special plans” for his day, according to HollywoodLife, but he hasn’t in the past either. It appears he enjoys keeping most of his birthdays “low-key,” as a source previously told In Touch in 2019 what he did for his 56th birthday. While he only got to spend time with “some of the kids” that year, Brad “wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, they both were declared legally single three years later. As the finalization of their ongoing divorce continues, the two had been battling for custody of their four minor children — Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox — throughout the year. The former couple also shares adult sons Pax and Maddox.

Angie has been seen with her children on multiple public occasions, including several red carpet events for her Eternals movie throughout October. Brad felt concerned “about the effects of Hollywood on all his kids,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on November 22. However, the Se7en actor still trusts the Maleficent actress’ “instincts in this area,” the source added.

Shiloh, in particular, received a lot of attention during her public appearances. The Thelma & Louise star was “proud” to see his 15-year-old “coming out of her shell,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch on November 26, while sharing an update on their father-daughter bond.

“Brad is very touched that Shiloh wants more of a relationship with him,” the source said. “That was always his hope, from all of his kids.”

Not only that, but Brad and his daughter even “have the same big heart,” the insider added. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”

Although Brad “doesn’t see her as much as he would like,” the source said he hopes “that will keep on changing.”