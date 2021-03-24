Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Maddox ‘to Return to College’ After ‘Testifying’ Against the Actor

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s son Maddox is set “to return to South Korea college” after “testifying about dad amid their divorce,” The Sun reports.

Previously, Jolie, 45, said her son would head back to school “as soon as things settle” amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university,” she told DongA Daily, South Korea’s leading media outlet on April 1, 2020. “It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school. He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies.”

The news comes after the 19-year-old gave testimony against his father amid the exes’ ongoing divorce battle.

“It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 18. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Shutterstock (2)

On Friday, March 12, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress filed new court documents that accused the Oscar winner, 57, of domestic violence. The papers state that she and their children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of the claims against the Ad Astra star.

In November 2016, Pitt was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after being investigated for alleged child abuse. The organization interviewed the Ocean’s Eleven actor, Jolie and their six children at the time after an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox on the family’s private plane.

“[Jolie] made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” a source familiar with the case told In Touch at the time.

Now, “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route,” an insider divulged to Page Six. “There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage. He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and — like all couples — they had fights, but also shared many good times together.”

Maddox is known to have a strained relationship with his father, and in September 2019, he gave insight into their bond during a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch. When asked if he thought the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star would visit him at the Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening.” The college student also revealed if he thought their dynamic would improve in the future.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Maddox said.

By February 2020, however, Pitt was “slowly” repairing his relationship with Maddox after the father-son duo “spent quality one-on-one time together,” a source told In Touch. The performer was intending to go to the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, “but at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So, Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him.”

While Pitt and Jolie already legally divorced, they are still battling over custody of their six children. Currently, they are in the midst of a trial in front of a private judge.