The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.

Shi, 15, was once again a standout, this time wearing a black and white patterned halter minidress that grazed the top of her knees. She paired it with black ballet flats and wore her hair pulled back, while accessorizing with gold hoop earrings. It comes after she rocked a black minidress at the Rome premiere of her mom’s film on October 24.

The teen is really coming into her own as a fashionista, and it turns out her red carpet look was borrowed from her mom! Angelina wore the Dior Fall/Winter 2019-2020 black and white dress in 2019 while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It was ankle length at the time and has since been shortened for Shiloh’s red carpet look, along with an adjusted neckline and narrowed straps.

Shi’s always-stylish older sister, Zahara, 16, rocked a strapless yellow minidress with puffy sleeves and a fitted bodice. Angelina’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 13, proved she’s already learned all about sustainability, recycling the same white dress she wore to Eternals’ Los Angeles premiere on October 18.

At that event, Angelina revealed how the family was trying to be sustainable with their red carpet looks. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” Angie gushed to Entertainment Tonight. Zahara donned Angelina’s shimmering silver Elie Saab 2014 Academy Awards gown for the L.A. Eternals premiere.

She later shared how her daughters have free range of her enviable closet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,'” Angie shared during E! News’ Daily Pop on Oct. 25. “I’m that mom.” She proved it once again with Shiloh’s winning Dior look.

Angelina’s sons Maddox, 20, and Knox, 13, also appeared on the red carpet for the family affair. They joined along in Los Angeles as well, but Angie left the Rome Eternals premiere to be an event for just herself and her two eldest daughters, where they brought some serious fashion.

The premiere comes one day after Angelina took Vivienne — who was absent in Rome — out for a one on one shopping spree in London on October 26. The pair hit up the H&M store on Oxford Street, where the A-lister was photographed going through racks of reasonably priced clothing just like any other shopper. The pair found some items that they liked, as they left the store with a bag full of purchases. One day it’s casual shopping, the next it’s red carpet glamour for the Jolie-Pitt children!