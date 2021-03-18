Speaking out. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, “has already given testimony” against his father amid the exes’ ongoing divorce battle.

“It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 18. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maddox, 19, who is known to have a strained relationship with the Ad Astra actor, 57, reportedly gave his statement amid news that Jolie, 45, submitted new court documents on Friday, March 12, accusing Pitt of domestic violence.

The Maleficent actress noted she would be willing to provide “proof and authority in support” of such claims in the docs obtained by In Touch on Wednesday, March 17. Jolie offered “testimony of minor children,” indicating their kids, Maddox, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12, could share their own accounts of what happened during the former couple’s divorce trial.

It should be noted that “when they were first divorced in the fall of 2016 … [Jolie] made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” a source familiar with the case told In Touch.

In September 2019, Maddox gave insight on his strained relationship with his dad in a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch. When asked if he thought Pitt would visit him at the Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening.” The college student also revealed if he thought their dynamic would improve in the future.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Maddox said.

Shutterstock (3)

By February 2020, Pitt was “slowly” repairing his bond with Maddox after the father-son duo “spent quality one-on-one time together,” a source told In Touch at the time. The performer was intending to go to the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, “but at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So, Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him.”

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in April 2019, nearly three years after she filed for divorce from him in September 2016. Their divorce is still in the process of being finalized.