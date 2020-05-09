From Award-Winning Actress to Amazing Mama! See Angelina Jolie’s Transformation Over the Years

Icon Angelina Jolie is the epitome of a Hollywood A-lister. The actress has gone through an incredible transformation from a child actress in the ‘80s to the inspirational activist she is today. While she is devoted to her career and her humanitarian work, her first priority has always been her children.

The brunette beauty shares her six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox — with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two split in 2016 after 12 years together, but still connect to coparent their children.

Luckily, her brood “formed an unbreakable bond,” a source exclusively told In Touch in August 2019. Although they have a “handful of friends” because they are homeschooled, “they really rely on each other.”

Of course, mothers can’t pick favorites, but eldest son Maddox “is extra special to Angie because he’s her first.” Angie adopted Mad from Cambodia in 2002 and raised him as a single parent until Brad came into the picture and adopted him in 2006. Since it was just the two of them for a few years, their bond is definitely a little different from her relationships with her other children.

Despite growing up in the limelight, her kids seem to be very level-headed. “They feel blessed to have such well-behaved, grounded kids,” the source revealed. “Quite a rarity in Hollywood!”

While it’s important to Angelina to teach her children humility, she also wants them to be well-traveled and have an appreciation for other cultures. She’s even expressed interest in relocating her family to Africa, another source exclusively told In Touch in November 2019.

“She wants her kids raised out of the country,” the insider shared. “Her plan is for the house there to be their new home base.”

Unfortunately, her plans to live overseas are delayed because she needs to live close to her children’s father according to their custody agreement. Despite the holdup, she still has high hopes for the future. “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview on November 5.

