Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Twin Brother Knox Are All Grown Up in New Photos Grabbing Frozen Yogurt in L.A.

Out on their own! While Angelina Jolie‘s youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is her constant companion when it comes to trips to the grocery store or pet supply runs, the teen showed she’s getting more independent by heading out to get frozen yogurt in Los Angeles with her twin brother Knox on Thursday, May 12.

The 13-year-old siblings showed they’re in sync when it comes to fashion, both wearing the same colors and casual style. Vivienne donned a light gray long-sleeved sweatshirt with matching darker gray jeans, while Knox wore a light gray T-shirt and black pants, along with a black face mask.

Vivienne’s hair appears to be much longer than the last time she was photographed out in public. Her shoulder-length blonde bob has grown out enough that she had it pulled back in a long ponytail. The pair were accompanied by a friend as well as a bodyguard to get their sweet frozen treats.

Angelina’s youngest child is her most frequent companion when it comes to outings. Vivienne and her mom walked with their arms around each other as the pair went shopping at L.A.’s The Grove on March 21. Standing side-by-side, photos showed that Vivi is already nearly as tall as her 5’7” mother. She might also be following in her career footsteps!

“Vivienne likes to act, like her parents,” a source told Life & Style exclusively. “She loves books, fantasy worlds and fairies, she has an incredible imagination. She might be the most like Angie,” the source continued. “She and Knox are super close, they have that twin connection and can hang out with each other for hours.”

The twins, along with three of their four older siblings, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 15, made quite a splash in October of 2021 by accompanying their mom on the Eternals press tour’s premieres. The kids, whom Angelina shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, stood alongside their proud mom during red carpet events from Hollywood to London, looking so dressed up and stylish.

Fans went wild over how beautiful Angelina’s children looked and how they had grown up so much since their last red carpet appearances when Angelina brought her brood along for 2019 red carpet premieres in support of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. As Angelina’s current film projects are still in pre-production, by the next time the stunning movie star has a new film out to promote, Knox and Vivienne will be well into their teens when they hit the red carpet.

Scroll down for the new photos of Vivienne and Knox’s day out in Los Angeles.