Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt seemingly ​slammed the Fight Club actor in a social media post recently uncovered from 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” Pax, 19, ​appeared to write in an Instagram Story in 2020, according to apparent screenshots obtained by The Daily Mail. The words accompanied a picture of Brad, 59, receiving an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” Pax’s rant continued. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Reps did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

According to The Daily Mail, a close friend of Pax’s confirmed that the previously private Instagram Story did belong to Pax. “’It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual,” the source claimed.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Rumblings of Brad’s bad behavior with his six children began after an altercation with oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt on a flight in September 2016, which led to the couple’s split. By November 2016, Child Protective Services had cleared Brad of any child abuse charges, but the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars continued to battle it out in court regarding custody of their kids. At first, full custody was given to Angelina, 48, but by 2021, the Ad Astra star was granted 50 percent.

In 2017, Brad opened up about his divorce in an interview with GQ, saying that his and Angelina’s goal was for “everyone to come out stronger and better people.”

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” Brad admitted. “And you know, after that, we’ve [he and Angelina] been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred.”

Details of what occurred during the flight weren’t revealed until years later when the couple headed back to court when Brad sued Angelina for selling Chateau Miraval Winery. During that time, Angelina claimed in a 2022 court filing that Brad “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed [Angelina] by the head and shook her.” The filing also stated that at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

Since then, the children have seemingly remained close with their mother. Pax was seen in November with his mom, Maddox, 22, and sister Zahara as the group celebrated Zahara’s initiation into Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.