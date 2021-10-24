They get it from their mama! Angelina Jolie’s daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt stole the show at the Eternals premiere at the 2021 Rome Film Fest. The teens looked just as stunning in their dresses as their beautiful mother as they supported her on the red carpet.

Shiloh, 15, stole a page out of her mom’s own style book and opted for a little black dress. She looked like the spitting image of both Angelina, 46, and dad Brad Pitt as she smiled wide for the cameras, modeling a sleeveless black dress with a mid-thigh length A-line skirt. She kept her look youthful by adding a pair of yellow and black polka-dotted high-top sneakers, with her blonde hair styled in a chic, braided top knot and a natural makeup look.

Zahara, 16, channeled her inner goddess in a floor-length, white Grecian-style gown featuring a gold halter top. She paired her dress with flat sandals and, like her sister Shiloh, she also opted for a natural glam look. She styled her loose, dark curly hair by pinning one side back with a hair clip.

Both girls held hands with their movie star mama, flanking her as they made their way down the red carpet. Angie was a vision in a metallic silver strapless floor-length gown. She accessorized with silver earrings, heels and her dark brown locks styled in a sleek, straight look.

The Maleficent actress has turned the red carpet premieres of her new movie into quite the family affair. She attended the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, October 18, with five out of the six kids she shares with ex-husband Pitt, 57. Shiloh and Zahara both wore recycled looks taken directly from Angelina’s own closet — Zahara wore the silver Elie Saab gown that her mom donned for the 2014 Oscars while Shiloh wore an altered version of her mother’s beige Gabriela Hearst dress that she wore to the “Women for Bees” event in July. They were joined by Angelina and Brad’s oldest son, Maddox, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox. Pax, Brad and Angie’s second-oldest son, did not attend the event.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” Angie gushed to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling below to see more photos of Zahara and Shiloh with mom Angelina at the Eternals Rome premiere.