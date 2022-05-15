Not holding back! Amy King (née Duggar) is known for being the outspoken family member and she let her cousin-in-law Anna Duggar know exactly how she feels about her standing by husband Josh Duggar amid his upcoming sentencing after he was convicted of child porn charges.

“So, I don’t know who needs this reminder today,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 35, began in a series of TikToks on Saturday, May 14. “If a man is cheating on you, if he is looking at things that you’re not aware of or that you’re not comfortable with, if he is lying to you in any type of way and making you feel inferior or hushing you up… he’s using you. He doesn’t truly love you. I know that’s hard to hear but stop letting him treat you like a dog. You can not allow that. You can stop the abuse at any time.”

Calling out to Anna directly, she continued, “Anna, I love you. I have loved you since day one you’ve entered into our family, but let me tell you something, you are showing women all over the world that follow you, that it is okay to have an abuser in your home, around your beautiful children.”

Amy added, “You’re showing everyone that it is OK to cheat, it’s OK to use me as a rag doll. It’s OK… have more respect self-respect than that. Ashley Madison? HELLO.” The Arkansas native mentioned her cousin’s 2015 Ashley Madison scandal, when his name was linked to an account on the site that helps people facilitate extramarital affairs. Following the scandal, Josh issued a public apology to Anna.

Continuing her tirade on Twitter, she called out the family’s Institute Basic Life Principles ministry and wrote, “IBLP IS ALSO A CULT.”

While the rebellious Duggar has called for Josh, 34, to receive the “ultimate sentence of 20 plus years,” Josh’s wife feels differently. A source exclusively told In Touch that Anna, 34, “doesn’t consider divorce” from Josh as “an option” as he awaits his prison sentence.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” the insider continued, after clarifying that Anna, “has thought about” a legal separation from Josh. “Obviously, no one would judge her if she did.”

Another source previously told In Touch that though Anna may have “put up with a lot with Josh,” the mom of seven “truly believes in him, her faith and redemption.”

In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The former Counting On star is currently in custody as he awaits his sentencing hearing, which is set for May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Reps for Anna and Josh Duggar did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.