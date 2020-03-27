Did the Duggars “silence” their “rebel” cousin? Amy King (née Duggar) seemingly threw shade at her famous family on Thursday, March 26, after participating in an interview that was later shut down. “I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again,” she wrote on Twitter. “‘A [woman’s] voice should never be silenced.’”

I've said it once, I'll say it again… " A women's voice should never be silenced ". — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) March 26, 2020

On March 25, the occasional Counting On star chatted with YouTube vlogger Katie Joy on her channel, Without A Crystal Ball, about her story and what it was like growing up as a Duggar while leading a completely different life from her conservative cousins. However, within a few hours, the video was set to private. In a second video, the vlogger said it was because “someone” didn’t want the interview getting out.

“[I] had the chance to speak with Amy Duggar King. … While this video was premiering, I received a message from Amy that someone wanted the video down. Someone,” Katie told viewers. “When I found out shortly after this video went live and while it was premiering that this video would need to come down, I was shocked. … Nothing was said negatively at all about this family.”

When fans saw what Amy, 33, wrote in her tweet, it didn’t take long for them to draw conclusions about what she was referencing. “So glad I got to hear the interview with [Without a Crystal Ball] before it got taken down,” one told the star on Twitter. “No one should be allowed to silence a person from telling their own story! Never give up, never give in. Your voice represents so many other unheard voices!” Another wrote, “I did not get to hear what you shared, but I understand you shared your truth, and I think you show great courage.”

Though the new mom allegedly stayed mum when it came to criticizing the Duggars during her interview, this isn’t the first time she’s gotten a little shady on social media. In January 2020, cousin Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, put his family on blast on Instagram as he answered fans’ questions about why the Dillards left Counting On, how much they keep in contact with the rest of the family and what really went down behind the scenes. On January 14, Amy took to Twitter to show her support for what the law school student was doing. “You really are shedding some light on some very dark, gray areas!” she told him. “Keep it up!”