Family members and relatives of Josh Duggar are speaking out after he was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography on Thursday, December 9.

Jill Dillard’s (née Duggar) husband, Derick Dillard, was present for several days of his brother-in-law’s trial while standing beside his wife who was named a “potential witness.”

“Today was difficult for our family,” the couple wrote in an official statement on their blog after Josh, 33, was taken into custody in Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation.”

In their message, Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, noted that “nobody is above the law.” They continued, “It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor. Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict. As a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law.”

“After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt. Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions,” the couple concluded. “Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”

Cousin Amy King (née Duggar) also took to Twitter on December 9 to comment on Josh being convicted of the charges following his arrest in April 2021.

“May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them,” she tweeted. “May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time.”

The following day, on December 10, Jessa Seewald’s (née Duggar) husband, Ben Seewald, issued a statement on the couple’s behalf via his Instagram Stories, praising the justice system.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Duggars are “torn apart” after Josh was found guilty in his child pornography trial, a source exclusively told In Touch.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” the insider says following the verdict. “His parents [Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, his wife and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

On December 9, Josh was seen telling Anna, 33, that he “loved” her one final time before he was whisked away in cuffs. She reportedly appeared “completely stoic” throughout the legal proceedings following the arrival of baby No. 7 less than two months ago.

After being escorted by police, the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum smiled in his mugshot taken by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Josh faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines up to $250,000 for each count he was found guilty on. He will be sentenced for his crimes at a later date.

Scroll through the gallery below to see reactions to Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.