Speaking out. Amy Duggar addressed her cousin Josh Duggar’s looming sentencing in a new series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 12.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 35, shared a number of statements regarding Josh, 34, and his legal troubles. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Please do not send me the graphic/sick details of Josh Duggar’s case,” she began. “Honestly I have to protect my mind and my heart from hearing/reading such disgusting material.”

“Please let me remind you to be careful if you are interested in knowing the graphic details to protect your mind and heart also,” Amy continued. “You’ll just never be the same.”

The rebellious Duggar then shared her hopes regarding the outcome of her cousin’s sentencing. “I will continue to shine a light in the most darkest areas,” she wrote. “Please just pray that Josh Duggar will be given the ultimate sentence. 20 plus years.”

Courtesy of Amy Duggar/Instagram

Amy has been a vocal critic of Josh over the years, especially regarding his trial. Josh is currently waiting to learn his sentencing after he was found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in his trial in December 2021.

The sentencing was originally set to take place on April 5, 2022. However, In Touch confirmed the TLC alum’s sentencing was rescheduled to May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The new date was revealed just five days after Josh and his attorneys filed a motion to delay the hearing. In documents obtained by In Touch in March, the former reality star asked for his sentencing to be postponed by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation.” The records also stated that it became “more difficult” for him to “[schedule] meetings” with his defense attorney due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail.”

Josh, who is the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was arrested and taken into custody on April 29, 2021, after a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for “knowingly” receiving illicit images of children under 12 years old. Josh’s trial began on November 30, 2021, and ended on December 9 of that year. He currently faces up to 40 years in prison, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.