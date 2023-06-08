Cutting ties. Following her appearance on Amazon Prime’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentary, Amy King (née Duggar) slammed her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar, claiming he failed to protect his daughters from abuse,

“So it all kind of boils down to this, right?” Amy, 36, began in a pointed TikTok video shared on Thursday, June 8. “If you’re not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside your home and you knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just like to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs.”

She continued, “Just focus on the fact of the abuse was hidden and then he was put on the stand, and he said, ‘Oh judge, I don’t recall.’”

“You don’t recall your daughters’ abuse? You don’t recall that?” the 19 Kids & Counting alum questioned. “Well then, for me, I have to protect my son from you. Because something is not right here. A lot of screws are loose.”

Amy’s statement comes just one week after the streaming platform released its four-part docuseries surrounding the former reality TV family and their religious affiliations. Amy – who was featured in the series along with cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar), Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, her mom, Deanna Duggar, and husband, Dillon King – drop a number of shocking bombshells about her family, including their use of the controversial parenting method called blanket training.

“They literally said, ‘You need to come into the room, and we need to give you some encouragement,’” she said, referring to the method of placing an infant on a blanket with an object of desire just out of reach and hitting the child any time they reach for said object. “But it was in the sweetest tone ever, like, ‘Do you need encouragement? I think you need encouragement.’”

Moments after the series premiered on June 1, Jim Bob and wife Michelle Duggar released a statement via their family blog, saying, “We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.”

However, according to Jill, 32, “Family relationships were already kinda rocky … Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better.”

Derick, 34, added that he and Jill are “very much on the outside with the family,” while Amy and her husband claimed, “They don’t talk to us and so for us, we don’t know what’s going on.”