Good food, good friends, good vibes! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby and wife Danielle Busby enjoyed a date night with pals after she was hospitalized for an unknown health scare earlier this month.

Adam, 38, shared a photo featuring him and Danielle, 36, posing with three other couples at a local restaurant in San Leon, Texas. Adam wore a mustard yellow sweater with jeans and dressy sneakers. Danielle looked stylish in a black mini skirt, a red and white polka dot blouse and trendy heeled booties. The couple, who have been married since 2006, were all smiles as they enjoyed their night out on the town.

“What an amazing dinner at @piersixseafood with my favorite people. #sistas #family #itsabuzzworld,” Danielle captioned the same photo, which she posted to her Instagram page on Friday, November 20.

Fans took to the comments to share their relief that Danielle appeared to be happy and healthy. “Good to see Danielle seems to be feeling better,” one fan commented. Another added, “I hope you are feeling better!!!”

The TLC star’s fans were concerned after her husband revealed she had been taken to the hospital because she was experiencing “alarming sensations in her arms and legs” on Sunday, November 15. “Just made it home, didn’t get a whole lot of answers but will end up seeing a specialist this week for a more thorough workup,” the safety engineer wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you for all of the prayers and well-wishes.”

For the next several days, Adam posted a couple of snaps of his wife at home following her health scare but didn’t offer an update on her condition until Thursday, November 19. “Did Danielle find an answer to her pain the other day? Hope she is feeling better!” a fan commented in a photo of the couple posted to his IG. “Still waiting on more test results,” Adam responded.

The couple seems to be taking Danielle’s health scare in stride while getting back into the swing of things in their home and family life. Danielle and Adam are parents to six children, 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker and Olivia. Danielle reflected on her difficult labor while giving birth to the quints in an emotional message shared on Wednesday, November 18.

“Today is #worldprematurityday ! A day that is emotionally hard for me to reflect on. A day that reminds me of the overwhelming! amazing! Love God has for me, my girls and our family! A day that reminds me that no matter how hard today is, IT WAS HARDER then, when I delivered five premature babies weighing 2lbs to 2.6lbs at 28wks + 2 days,” Danielle wrote via Instagram. ” It’s a day that reminds me of when my Faith was the strongest. It’s a day that reminds me how important good medical care is @thewomanshosptx It’s a day that reminds me that community and people are important to have in your life. It’s a day that reminds me that …LOOK HOW FAR WE HAVE COME!!”